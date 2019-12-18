WINNIPEG -- Depending on what part of Winnipeg you live in, life expectancy is vastly different according to the Community Health Assessment from with Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

According to the report, the neighbourhood with the shortest life expectancy is Point Douglas South, where Inkster West had the longest.

“What is concerning about the report’s findings is the ever-present disparity that exists between neighbourhoods across Winnipeg,” Gina Trinidad, Chief Health Operations Officer for continuing care and health services said in a press release. “One example that stood out for me is the nearly 18-year difference in life expectancy in different neighbourhoods across our city – that disparity is something we need to take a hard look at. The link to social and economic development is key and we need to ensure all community partners are focused on actions that will address this over time.”

The report showed women in Inkster West live 90.8 years, about 18 years longer than women in Point Douglas South who live 72.5 years. The descrepency in life expectancy between the two neighbourhoods was also around 18 years for men.

When it comes to life expectancy, overall Winnipeggers are living about one year longer than they did 5 years ago. Male life expectancy in Manitoba has gone up by about a full year, from 78.3 years in 2007-2011 to 79.4 years in 2012-2016. Female life expectancy increased 0.7 years from 82.7 to 83.4 years.

“This year’s report highlights some of the good work happening across Winnipeg. but it also underscores some of the challenges our city faces,” said Trinidad. “Those challenges call for creative, collaborative solutions from an integrated system of service providers.”

Trinidad highlighted positive takeaways like life expectancy, the decreased number of hospitalizations and deaths from heart attack or stroke, and the provincial lower-than average mortality rate for all cancers.

However, the report also shows chronic disease rates are increasing in the WRHA and immunization rates are falling below national targets for common vaccines.

The assessment is required to be done by all five regional health authorities in Manitoba. The information in it, like population characteristics, health status and determinants of health, can be used by social services and support organizations in their planning.

The full report can be found online at the WRHA.