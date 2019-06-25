

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP has arrested an 18-year-old man following an alleged armed robbery at a business in Dauphin, Man., on Monday.

Police say around 8:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the business after the suspect went into the store with a shotgun and demanded money. The man hit two employees with the gun, took cash and cigarettes, and then ran away.

Mounties say the suspect ran to a nearby apartment building and went into one of the units. Officers evacuated tenants from nearby apartments and contained the area while a negotiator made contact with the teen.

Around 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect surrendered to police and was arrested.

The teen from Dauphin is police custody and will be facing numerous charges.

Police say they seized a sawed off shotgun, ammunition and recovered some of the stolen items.

The RCMP continues to investigate.