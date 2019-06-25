18-year-old arrested following armed robbery in Dauphin, Man.: Police
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 12:37PM CST
The RCMP has arrested an 18-year-old man following an alleged armed robbery at a business in Dauphin, Man., on Monday.
Police say around 8:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the business after the suspect went into the store with a shotgun and demanded money. The man hit two employees with the gun, took cash and cigarettes, and then ran away.
Mounties say the suspect ran to a nearby apartment building and went into one of the units. Officers evacuated tenants from nearby apartments and contained the area while a negotiator made contact with the teen.
Around 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect surrendered to police and was arrested.
The teen from Dauphin is police custody and will be facing numerous charges.
Police say they seized a sawed off shotgun, ammunition and recovered some of the stolen items.
The RCMP continues to investigate.