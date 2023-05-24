18-year-old shot and killed by Manitoba RCMP officer during domestic disturbance call

Manitoba RCMP says an armed 18-year-old was shot and killed by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in Portage la Prairie.

Mounties were called to an apartment building on Hazel Bay in Portage la Prairie shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a domestic disturbance.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU), police got a report of a female banging on a door saying her boyfriend was trying to kill her.

When officers arrived, RCMP said they found the female victim safe in another apartment.

They then went to the apartment where RCMP said a male suspect lived. There, RCMP said they were confronted by the suspect who was armed. RCMP would not say what kind of weapon the man was armed with.

The IIU said two officers unsuccessfully used their energy weapons and one officer shot the man. The 18-year-old man was later pronounced dead on the scene despite efforts to resuscitate him.

One officer was injured, though police said it was minor.

"A team of IIU investigators was immediately deployed to the scene," the IIU said in a news release, adding it will be requesting a civilian as the case involves a death.

RCMP said the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is now investigating, and said it will not provide further details in the matter.