19-year-old Manitoba man charged in double homicide: RCMP

The 19-year-old man arrested in a double homicide in Minegoziibe Anishinabe earlier this week has been charged and identified.

According to a release from Winnipegosis RCMP, Oryan Flamand, a member of the community, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. The charges have not been proven in court.

On June 2, around 11:30 PM, RCMP received a report that shots had been fired on West Road in Minegoziibe Anishinabe.

Officers located an injured 34-year-old man and attempted life-saving measures, but he died from his injuries on the scene.

Police ruled his death a homicide.

Meanwhile, early Monday morning, the body of a 52-year-old female was discovered in the same location where the male victim had been found.

Police said it had identified a suspect, and around 5:25 a.m., the suspect was contained to a home in the area.

Shots were fired at RCMP officers from inside the residence, but none were injured.

The suspect tried to flee by driving an off-road vehicle.

He was soon stopped by officers and Dauphin Police Dog Services, and arrested.

Flamand remains in custody.

The names of the victims have not yet been released by RCMP.

The investigation is ongoing.