The Western Canadian Lottery Corporation said a lottery ticket sold in Winnipeg in August turned out to be a million dollar winner.

Yew Wing Lam purchased a ticket for the Aug. 8 Lotto 6/49 draw at the Save-On-Foods store in Bridgwater on North Town Road, but waited a few weeks before checking the ticket at a 7-Eleven store.

According to a news release, Lam brought a stack of tickets with him since he wasn’t in the habit of checking regularly, and he couldn’t believe it when he realized it won.

“We checked and rechecked the ticket a number of times,” Lam is quoted as saying in the release. “It took a lot of checking for us to start believing what we were seeing.”

Lam said so far his plans for the windfall include travelling with his family to Hong Kong and paying off his mortgage.

“We feel really proud to able to do that,” he said.