2 arrested after shoppers threatened, robbed at gunpoint outside CF Polo Park: WPS

Winnipeg -

Two Winnipeg men are facing charges after police said CF Polo Park mall patrons were threatened and robbed at gunpoint.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said officers were called to the mall in the 1400 block of Portage Avenue for a report of two men verbally threatening security and shoppers.

Police said the two then approached a vehicle and robbed the people inside at gunpoint.

WPS said mall security called 911 and directed officers to the suspects. Police said both tried to run and were chased by the responding officers.

Officials said while being chased, one of the men dropped a loaded gun, which was later recovered. He was taken into custody in the 1500 block of St. Matthews Avenue.

Police said the gun was found to be a loaded 9mm handgun with a 30-round magazine and a tampered serial number.

The other man was arrested near St. Matthews Avenue and Milt Stegall Drive where he was also found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

Police said it is believed the two suspects didn’t know any of their victims. WPS said they began exhibiting unusual behaviour that concerned store staff. Security was contacted and the two men were asked to leave, at which point the suspects threatened the guards, police said.

The two then approached vehicles outside the mall and showed their firearms, demanding property from three people. Officers said they got an undisclosed amount of money before running away.

Sampson Paul Pistun, 20, and Trent Redhead, 20, both from Winnipeg, face a slew of weapon and theft-related charges.

Both were detained into custody.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

When asked for comment on the incident, CF Polo Park said WPS was notified by its security team who quickly responded to the situation.

“Our primary concern is for the safety of our customers, tenants and staff and our team acted quickly and in full cooperation with WPS,” the statement said.