2 charged after hundreds of lottery tickets stolen from Winnipeg businesses
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 3:44PM CST
Two Winnipeggers are facing charges after police said hundreds of lottery tickets, a car and license plates from a number of Honda Civic cars were stolen.
The incidents date back to Sept. 25. Police said a man went inside an Ellice Avenue business and cashed a fraudulent check that was later reported to police.
Officers said the same man then went to a Pembina Highway business on Nov. 25 and stole an entire lottery display with about 300 tickets worth under $5,000.
According to police, another lottery display was also stolen on Dec. 4 from a business in the 300 block of Portage Avenue. The display had numerous lottery tickets valued at about $1,200.
Police also said a Honda Civic was stolen from a home at the end of November.
Additionally, police said a number of license plates were stolen from different Honda Civics between Dec. 2 and 12.
According to police, they found the stolen car on Dec. 12. in the 400 block of Spence Street bearing two of the stolen license plates.
Officers said a man and woman were inside the vehicle and were taken into custody.
Police said they found five grams of cocaine and about $300 in cash inside the car.
Ryan Jeron Smith, 35, and Danielle Marie Deboynton, 36, face a number of possession and theft related charges.