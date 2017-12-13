

CTV Winnipeg





Two Winnipeggers are facing charges after police said hundreds of lottery tickets, a car and license plates from a number of Honda Civic cars were stolen.

The incidents date back to Sept. 25. Police said a man went inside an Ellice Avenue business and cashed a fraudulent check that was later reported to police.

Officers said the same man then went to a Pembina Highway business on Nov. 25 and stole an entire lottery display with about 300 tickets worth under $5,000.

According to police, another lottery display was also stolen on Dec. 4 from a business in the 300 block of Portage Avenue. The display had numerous lottery tickets valued at about $1,200.

Police also said a Honda Civic was stolen from a home at the end of November.

Additionally, police said a number of license plates were stolen from different Honda Civics between Dec. 2 and 12.

According to police, they found the stolen car on Dec. 12. in the 400 block of Spence Street bearing two of the stolen license plates.

Officers said a man and woman were inside the vehicle and were taken into custody.

Police said they found five grams of cocaine and about $300 in cash inside the car.

Ryan Jeron Smith, 35, and Danielle Marie Deboynton, 36, face a number of possession and theft related charges.