WINNIPEG -- Public health officials announced two deaths and 77 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thanksgiving Monday. The majority of the new infections are in Winnipeg.

One of the people who died is a Winnipeg man in his 40s, according to a COVID-19 bulletin.

The other is a Winnipeg woman in her 100s. Her case was linked to the outbreak at Parkview Place personal care home.

Thirty four people have now died from COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Of the new infections identified Monday, 56 are in Winnipeg. Nine are in Southern Health, five in Interlake-Eastern, five in the Northern health region and two in Prairie Mountain.

This is a developing story. More to come…