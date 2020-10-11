WINNIPEG -- Public health officials identified 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday with the majority of infections in Winnipeg.

Forty are in the Winnipeg health region, while seven are in Southern Health, five are in Interlake-Eastern and two are in Prairie Health.

On Saturday, the Manitoba government announced 97 new cases of COVID-19 setting a single-day record.

The province also revealed two women from Winnipeg, one in her 80s and the other in her 90s, died from COVID-19.

The cases were previously identified.

Sunday’s update brings the total number of COVID-19 infections in Manitoba to 2,578.

There are 1,063 active cases, while 1,483 people have recovered.

Twenty-four people are in hospital, with four in intensive care.

The number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in Manitoba is 32.

The current five-day test positive rate is 3.1 per cent. On Saturday, 2,969 tests were done, bringing the total number to 208,703 since February.

POSSIBLE EXPOSURES AT MORE MANITOBA SCHOOLS

The province is warning the public about possible exposures at three more Manitoba schools:

Bird’s Hill School in East St. Paul on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and 2.

École Heritage Immersion in St-Pierre-Jolys on Sept. 29 and 30.

North Memorial School in Portage la Prairie on Sept. 28, 29 and 30 and Oct. 1, 2 and 5.

In all three cases the person wasn’t infected at school, according to the COVID-19 bulletin.

Public health will notify their close contacts to self-isolate.

The province also says there was a possible exposure at a Winnipeg gym. The person was at the Fit for Less at 1399 McPhillips Street on Oct. 2 from 4 to 5:15 pm and Oct. 3 from 3:30 to 4:45 pm.

Testing for COVID-19 is available Thanksgiving Monday in Winnipeg, Brandon, Selkirk, Eriksdale, Powerview-Pine Falls, Winkler, Steinbach and Portage la Prairie.

For more information on testing sites visit the province's website.