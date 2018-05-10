Featured
2 taken to hospital after crash in St. James
Two people were taken to hospital in stable condition. (Ryan Harding/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 7:05AM CST
Two people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in St. James Thursday morning, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
Police said the crash happened at 4 a.m. at the Wellington Avenue and King Edward Street intersection.
No arrests have been made.
The intersection was closed but reopened around 6:20 a.m.