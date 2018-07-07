Featured
2 Winnipeggers found dead in Kenora
Officers search the water where two Winnipeggers bodies were located.(Source: Kenora Online)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, July 7, 2018 10:29AM CST
Ontario Provincial Police have recovered two bodies at McLeod Park on Lake of the Woods in Kenora, Ontario.
Police received a complaint of two swimmers in distress in the water on Thursday, July 5 around 1:30 p.m.
The Underwater Search and Recovery Unit attended to help with the search, and located and recovered the bodies on the evening of Friday, July 6.
19-year-old Arwinder Brar and 20-year-old Pawan Preet Brar, both from Winnipeg, have been identified as the missing swimmers.
A post mortem is expected to take place on Monday, July 9 in Kenora.
Kenora Crime Unit, Kenora Marine and Trails Unit and OPP continue to investigate.