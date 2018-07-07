

CTV Winnipeg





Ontario Provincial Police have recovered two bodies at McLeod Park on Lake of the Woods in Kenora, Ontario.

Police received a complaint of two swimmers in distress in the water on Thursday, July 5 around 1:30 p.m.

The Underwater Search and Recovery Unit attended to help with the search, and located and recovered the bodies on the evening of Friday, July 6.

19-year-old Arwinder Brar and 20-year-old Pawan Preet Brar, both from Winnipeg, have been identified as the missing swimmers.

A post mortem is expected to take place on Monday, July 9 in Kenora.

Kenora Crime Unit, Kenora Marine and Trails Unit and OPP continue to investigate.