Together with the city of Winnipeg, Green Action Centre announced Tuesday they are providing bike racks and cages to more than 20 schools in Winnipeg.

The Centre’s Active and Safe Routes to School program works to increase the number of students using active modes of transportation to and from school.

According to a release, the bike racks are a way to remove barriers associated with active school travel and improve the personal and environmental health of Winnipeg communities.

“Having secure bike parking is a simple way to make biking an easier choice for students and their families,” said Sean Carlson, Active and Safe Routes to School program coordinator at Green Action Centre. “Many schools either have poorly designed racks that make it difficult to properly secure a bike, or they don’t have bike parking at all.”

In addition, reported bike thefts have increased by 82 per cent between 2012 and 2017, which one teacher says deters students from cycling to school.

“If students were to have a safe and appealing space to leave their bikes, the likelihood is that they will feel more comfortable and safe biking” explains Ryan Smithson, teacher at West St Paul School.

Schools can apply for their chance to win a bike rack at www.greenactioncentre.ca/bikeparking by April 26.