WINNIPEG -- One man is dead, and another is in hospital with serious injuries, after a snowmobile crash west of Elphinstone, Man. on Thursday.

Yellowhead RCMP were called around 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 20, for reports of two snowmobilers being involved in a crash on the side of Highway 45 near Road 126 W.

Investigators determined both people were driving side by side in a field and then went over a steep embankment, hitting the ground and causing significant injuries.

RCMP said a 44-year-old man from Strathclair and a 20-year-old man from the Rural Municipality of Yellowhead were both taken to hospital suffering from serious injuries.

Investigators said the 20-year-old man passed away from his injuries on Monday.

TAKING PRECAUTIONS WHILE SNOWMOBILING

The RCMP is reminding people to take precautions when riding snowmobiles as officers have been called to three serious crashes in the past week, two of which have been fatal.

The RCMP is reminding people to:

• Drive sober;

• Wear a helmet and protective gear;

• Know and ride within your abilities;

• Always be alert and slow down when riding on unfamiliar terrain;

• Always ride in a group and make sure people know your route and when you are expected back;

• Be cautious of how thick the ice is when going over frozen bodies of water;

• Stay on trails and areas where snowmobiling is permitted.