20-year-old Winnipeg man arrested, charged with aggravated assault

A 20-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, following an incident in the 100 block of Ritchie Street last week.

Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said crews responded to reports of an assault Sunday night in the Mandalay West neighbourhood. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man suffering from serious injuries. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable.

According to police, multiple suspects ran off before officers got to the scene.

Following an investigation by the WPS Major Crimes Unit, police discovered the victim and his friend were arguing about drugs and money, before the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

Two days later, around 6:30 p.m., Erico Pasquale Capobianco was arrested in the area of McPhillips Street and Logan Avenue in connection to the aggravated assault.

Police said Capobianco was found with over 40 grams of methamphetamine and more than 15 grams of cocaine, with a total estimated street value of around $3,200.

The 20-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and failure to comply with the condition of a release order.

He was detained in custody.