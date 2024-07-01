Some Canada Day celebrations rained out in Winnipeg

A rainy Canada Day is dampening some celebrations around Winnipeg.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the city is expected to see rain showers throughout Monday with a risk of thunderstorms developing.

It’s caused some Canada Day parties to postpone plans.

In a post on X, city councillor Brian Mayes said both the Royalwood Curbside Concert Series and the Sage Creek Canada Day/Winnipeg 150 celebrations will take place at a later date. The River Park South Community Association has also pushed back their party at Burland Park to Saturday, July 6.

All activities at The Forks have moved inside the market, parkade, and other spaces throughout the historic site. A full schedule is available online.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers football club said Canada Day plans at Princess Auto Stadium are going ahead as scheduled. The stadium is hosting a free, family-friendly tailgate party starting at noon. A separate ticketed event inside the stadium, headlined by Sam Roberts Band, is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

Live horseracing at Assiniboia Downs kicks off at 7:30 p.m. followed by a fireworks display. Assiniboia Downs CEO Darren Dunn told CTV News plans haven’t changed as of late morning.

The weather is also impacting Canada Day events at Assiniboine Park. The citizenship ceremony shifted to the Pavilion. Some music and programming has moved inside The Leaf, but the Assiniboine Park Conservancy said Lyric stage performances will continue as planned.

Osborne Village BIZ has also cancelled outdoor events at the bell tower. However, activities are still taking place at venues throughout the neighbourhood.

Meantime, the City of Selkirk posted its Canada Day event is relocating to the Selkirk Recreation Complex. The city said fireworks, slated for tonight, are postponed until a later date.