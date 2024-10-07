Disgraced Winnipeg football coach sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual assault

A disgraced Winnipeg high school football coach convicted of sexual assault and luring will spend 20 years behind bars.

Kelsey McKay was sentenced Monday in Manitoba’s provincial court. He had pleaded guilty in July 2023 to nine counts of sexual assault and two counts of luring.

In a lengthy decision read out in court, Provincial Judge Raymond Wyant sentenced McKay to 54 years, which was reduced to 20 years in prison.

McKay had been a prominent figure in Winnipeg’s football community, as a coach and physical education teacher at Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate.

But court heard McKay used his "considerable power" in the community and position of trust – having been described as a "father figure" – to lure and sexually assault his victims who cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

His victims were between 13 and 18 years old at the time of the assaults. Many of them told the court they suffered with mental health, substance abuse and suicidal thoughts in the aftermath of the assaults.

