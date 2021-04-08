WINNIPEG -- Several Manitobans have some extra money to line their bank accounts after Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo announced the winners of last week's $3 million prize.

Kinsmen said 21 people were part of the winning group from the show on April 3.

Those 21 people will be splitting the $3 million jackpot, meaning each will be taking home roughly $142,000.

Of those winners, 14 are from Winnipeg, one is from Brandon, two are in Selkirk, one is in Ste. Anne, one lives in East St. Paul, another is in Springfield and one is in Hadashville.

The next show airs on April 17, 2021, and the estimated jackpot is $100,000.

The bingo can be watched at 5:30 p.m. on CTV Winnipeg.