21 tickets given to six Manitoba businesses for breaking public health orders: province

The provincial government has provided the latest COVID-19 enforcement data for the week of Feb. 21 to 27 and said 21 tickets of $5,000 were given out to businesses.

All the tickets were handed out in the Southern Health Region and a total of six businesses received all 21 tickets for public health order violations.

These businesses include:

· Twister’s Burgers, Fries & Malts at 400 Memorial Drive in Winkler they received seven tickets;

· VB's Entertainment Centre at 1765 Diamond Drive in Winkler received five tickets;

· Del Rios Family Restaurant at 725 Main Street in Winkler received four tickets;

· Country Kitchen at 851 Main Street in Winkler received two tickets;

· DJ's Drive-In Ltd. at 999 Boundary Trails in Winkler also received two tickets; and

· Mulligans Restaurant and Lounge at 400 15th Street in Winkler received one ticket.

One ticket worth $8,550 was given for the Federal Quarantine Act and one $298 ticket was given to someone for not wearing a mask in an indoor public place.

Both those tickets were also in the Southern Health Region.

To date, there have been 2,615 tickets given out totalling $3,622,995.

Manitoba’s proof of vaccination requirements were lifted March 1 and the mask mandate is scheduled to be lifted March 15.