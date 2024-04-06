21-year-old facing charges after robbery at Winnipeg outlet mall

A 21-year-old man is facing several charges following a robbery at Outlet Collection Winnipeg on Friday.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, a man entered a sporting goods store within the mall around 3:30 p.m., before running off with an item and “making no attempt to pay.”

Local security was made aware of the situation, while an employee followed the suspect. A confrontation erupted and the suspect took out a knife. A 31-year-old victim sustained minor injuries.

Police were able to locate the suspect in the area. He was arrested, the knife was seized and the stolen property was recovered.

The suspect was also found with a “break-in tool” at the time of his arrest, which contradicted the conditions of a previous release order.

The 21-year-old has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, possession of break in instruments, and four counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

He has been detained in custody.