WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has recorded another COVID-19 death over the weekend, along with 25 cases identified on Monday.

The death was a woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region. The death has been linked to an unspecified variant of concern. This brings the total number of deaths with COVID-19 in Manitoba to 1,184.

The new cases on Monday bring Manitoba's total number of cases to 57,860, including 568 active cases and 56,108 recoveries. Seven cases were removed from the total due to a data correction.

The cases reported on Monday include:

three new cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region, which has 278 active cases;

four new cases in the Northern health region, which has 79 active cases;

two new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which has 31 active cases;

eight new cases in the Southern Health region, which has 37 active cases; and

eight new cases in the Winnipeg health region, which has 143 active cases.

The province's five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is now 2.5 per cent, and in Winnipeg, it is sitting at 1.6 per cent.

The province said 89 Manitobans with COVID-19 were in hospital as of Monday, including 32 who have active cases and 57 who are no longer infectious. Of the COVID-19 hospitalizations, 14 are in intensive care, including six who have active cases.

In total, 128 cases were reported over the weekend – these include 29 cases on Friday, 29 cases on Saturday, 45 cases on Sunday, along with the 25 cases on Monday.

The province said 1,332 laboratory tests were completed on Sunday, bringing the total number of lab tests done since early February 2020 to 886,674.