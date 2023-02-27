25-year-old last seen in Garden City: police

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 25-year-old woman.

Police say Rose Strang was last seen on Feb. 23 in Garden City, and they’re concerned for her well-being.

Strang is five-foot-eight and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark, wavy hair with blue/green highlights. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with green trim, black pants and grey/green striped shoes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.

Rose Strang, 25, was last seen in Garden City on Feb. 23, 2023. (WPS handout)