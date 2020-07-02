WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, police said 27-year-old Danielle Dawn Cote of Winnipeg was the victim of a homicide on Flora Avenue.

Police previously said the shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. on Canada Day. Cote had been walking in the 400 block of Flora Avenue with an adult man, who has not been identified, when they were both shot.

Police said the investigation has led officers to believe the shooting could be random.

According to police, the man had a critical injury but was able to get to a nearby convenience store and the police were called.

Police said Cote was dead when responding officers found her on the road on Flora Avenue. The man was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police said the Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call 204- 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

-with files from CTV's Mason DePatie