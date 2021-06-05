WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are reporting one new COVID-19 death and 276 new cases.

Announced in the daily COVID-19 bulletin on Saturday, the death is a woman in her 60s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern.

The COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,072 in Manitoba.

Along with the death, the province saw 276 new cases and removed six due to a data error, bringing the total to 52,531.

The Winnipeg Health Region had the highest number of new cases with 159. The 5-day test positivity rate in the city is now 12.7 per cent.

Of the remaining cases, 54 came from the Southern Health Region, 15 cases were in the Northern Health Region, 26 cases were in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, and 22 were in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

Manitoba currently has 4,114 active cases and 47,345 people have recovered.

Manitoba has 12,004 total variant of concern cases, 2,560 of them still active. Eighty-four deaths have been linked to variants.

Of the variants, 6,633 are unspecified, 5,207 are the B.1.1.7 variant, 111 are P.1 variant cases, 35 are the B.1.351 variant, three are the B.1.617, eight are the B.1.617.1, and seven are the B.1.617.2 variant.

There are currently 333 Manitobans being treated in hospitals with COVID-19.

According to Saturday's update, 213 patients are in hospitals with active COVID-19, including 44 people in ICU. Another 81 people are no longer infectious but still require care, including 19 in intensive care.

Thirty-nine patients are also being treated outside of the province; 36 in Ontario, one in Saskatchewan and two in Alberta.

On Friday, 2,486 tests were completed, bringing the total to 783,911 since February 2020.