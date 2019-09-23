Winnipeg police have identified 28-year-old Norma Andrews as the victim of a homicide in the city’s West End over the weekend.

On Saturday around 4:30 p.m. emergency crews went to a residential building in the 500 block of Balmoral Street following the report of an injured woman. Andrews was dead when police arrived at the scene.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.