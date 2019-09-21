Winnipeg police have launched a homicide investigation after receiving a call about an injured female in the city's West End Saturday night.

Police said they were called to a residence in the 500 block of Balmoral Street, where the woman was found dead, around 4:30 p.m.

Officers have yet to confirm the victim’s age or any more details about the incident.

Anyone with information that could help police in the investigation is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.