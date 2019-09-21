Police investigate homicide in Winnipeg’s West End
Winnipeg police say a body was found on Balmoral Street Saturday night. (Mike Arsenault/CTV News Winnipeg)
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 9:56PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, September 22, 2019 10:05AM CST
Winnipeg police have launched a homicide investigation after receiving a call about an injured female in the city's West End Saturday night.
Police said they were called to a residence in the 500 block of Balmoral Street, where the woman was found dead, around 4:30 p.m.
Officers have yet to confirm the victim’s age or any more details about the incident.
Anyone with information that could help police in the investigation is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.