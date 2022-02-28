3 arrested following homicide of beer vendor employee: Winnipeg police

Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old beer vendor employee earlier this month.

John Barrion was found injured at the beer vendor he worked at in the 1400 block of Notre Dame Avenue on Feb. 15. He later died from his injuries in hospital.

The Winnipeg Police Service announced Monday three men were charged in connection with Barrion’s death.

Police said William Arthur Sampson, 51, was arrested on Feb. 25 after a Grant Park area home was searched. He was charged with second-degree murder, as well as a number of weapon-related offences.

According to officers, Ryan Jeron Smith, 40, was also arrested the same day outside a William Whyte home after a brief traffic pursuit.

He also faces a second-degree murder charge as well as weapon-related charges.

Additionally, Robert Gordon Francis, 37, was arrested Feb. 16 in a traffic stop started by the K9 unit, police say. According to WPS, he faces a slew of charges including manslaughter.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.