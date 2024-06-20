3 cats missing after Transcona house fire

A Transcona home has significant damage after it went up in flames early Thursday morning.

According to the city, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to the fire at a two-storey, single-family home in the 500 block of Kanata Street.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

The people inside self-evacuated before firefighters arrived on scene. No injuries were reported.

Crews initially tried to fight the fire from inside but deteriorating conditions forced them out.

Firefighters began a defensive attack using an aerial ladder truck to douse the flames. The service also launched its drone, and its images were used to help crews find hotspots.

Once conditions improved, firefighters went back inside and completely extinguish the blaze.

It was declared under control just before 5:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, three cats in the home are still unaccounted for. Neighbourhood residents are asked to contact the Winnipeg Humane Society if they find a lost cat in the area.

The city says the house suffered significant smoke, fire, and water damage.

Footage from the scene on Thursday morning showed particularly severe damage to the home’s roof.

The fire is still under investigation.

A damage estimate is not yet available.