WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg woman wins $1M lottery jackpot

    Supplied image of Elaine Corpuz. (Source: Western Canadian Lottery Corporation) Supplied image of Elaine Corpuz. (Source: Western Canadian Lottery Corporation)
    Share

    A Winnipeg woman is officially a millionaire after winning a Western Max lottery prize.

    According to a news release from the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation, when Elaine Corpuz checked the lottery ticket she purchased online she was shocked to find she was a winner.

    The Winnipegger won $1 million in the May 21 Western Max draw.

    “When my mom was alive, we would play together,” she said in a news release. “She always said I would win big, and I wish she was alive to witness this.”

    As for her plans for her winnings, Corpuz said she wants to visit her family in the Philippines.

    “My last visit was for my mother’s passing a few years ago, so it would be nice to go and make some new memories,” she said.

    Corpuz bought her winning ticket on PlayNow. She won by matching all seven numbers selected for one of the $1 million prize draws on May 21.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News