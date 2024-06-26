Winnipeg woman wins $1M lottery jackpot
A Winnipeg woman is officially a millionaire after winning a Western Max lottery prize.
According to a news release from the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation, when Elaine Corpuz checked the lottery ticket she purchased online she was shocked to find she was a winner.
The Winnipegger won $1 million in the May 21 Western Max draw.
“When my mom was alive, we would play together,” she said in a news release. “She always said I would win big, and I wish she was alive to witness this.”
As for her plans for her winnings, Corpuz said she wants to visit her family in the Philippines.
“My last visit was for my mother’s passing a few years ago, so it would be nice to go and make some new memories,” she said.
Corpuz bought her winning ticket on PlayNow. She won by matching all seven numbers selected for one of the $1 million prize draws on May 21.
