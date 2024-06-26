Manitoba adding nearly 40 km of new trails

The Manitoba government is adding nearly 40 kilometres of new trails to the province’s network.

On Tuesday, the government, along with Trails Manitoba, announced that it is investing more than $880,000 to support 33 recreational trail projects. It notes that $695,365 will go towards improving trails outside Winnipeg, while $190,000 will go towards trails in Winnipeg.

“These grants will have such a positive impact on our dynamic trail system across our province,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Tracy Schmidt at a Tuesday news conference.

Overall, these projects will add 36 kilometres of trails to Manitoba’s network and help upgrade 600 kilometres of existing trails.

Some of this year’s trail projects include:

$20,000 for the Northgate system weather resistance project in Dauphin;

$75,000 for Flinty’s Discovery Trail and wetland accessible loop in Flon Flon;

$50,000 for the Steep Rock community trail enhancement;

$33,333 for Onanole trail enhancements;

$100,000 for a public pathway development at The Leaf in Winnipeg; and

$10,000 for the Save Our Seine pollinator project in Winnipeg.

“This grant program will not only help expand Manitoba’s trail network, but also enhances the quality of existing trails in our province,” Schmidt said.

“In turn, this provides so many benefits in terms of enhancing the quality of life for Manitobans, driving economic growth in our communities and bolstering Manitoba’s reputation as a destination for trail tourism.”

A full list of projects can be found online.