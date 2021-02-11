WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's trend of low deaths related to COVID-19 continued on Thursday, while the number of cases saw a small increase.

In a news release on Thursday, the province said three more Manitobans had died due to COVID-19.

These deaths include a man in his 70s whose death has been linked to the outbreak at Southeast Personal Care Home in Winnipeg, a man in his 90s whose death has been linked to the outbreak at the St. Boniface Hospital unit B5, and a woman in her 70s from the Southern Health Region.

This brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba to 862.

Along with the deaths, the province reported 90 new cases.

The cases reported on Thursday include:

13 cases in Interlake-Eastern Health Region;

43 cases in the Northern Health Region;

eight cases in the Prairie Mountain Health Region;

three cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud Health Region; and

23 cases in the Winnipeg Health Region.

These bring the total number of cases in Manitoba to 30,507. The province's five-day test positivity rate dropped to 4.9 per cent on Thursday.

The five-day test positivity rate in Winnipeg is at 3.9 per cent.

The province has reported 1,582 active cases, and 28,063 recoveries.

There are 244 people in hospital with COVID-19 – including 152 people who are no longer infectious, but still need care.

Of the 32 people in intensive care with COVID-19, 18 people are no longer infectious but still need critical care.

There were 1,890 tests completed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of tests done since early February 2020 to 495,715.

This is a developing story. More to come.