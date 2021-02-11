WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier has announced the province has agreed to purchase two million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine being made in Canada.

Brian Pallister announced Thursday that the provincial government has agreed to purchase two million doses of a vaccine being developed by Providence Therapeutics, a company based in Alberta.

The first clinical trials of the vaccine are underway, and a second round of trials is expected to take place in the spring. The vaccine is an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, which is similar to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines currently approved for use in Canada.

A news release from the province says approval of the vaccine by Health Canada is expected later this year.

The province said the drug product manufacturing and filling of vials with the vaccine will be done by Emergent BioSolutions, at the manufacturing facility in Winnipeg.

As part of the agreement, Pallister said Manitoba will receive the first 200,000 doses of the vaccine as soon as it is approved.

This is a developing story. More details to come.