    • 3 escape semi-truck blaze near Carberry: RCMP

    The semi and all nine vehicles being carried on the trailer were all completely destroyed by the fire. (Source: RCMP) The semi and all nine vehicles being carried on the trailer were all completely destroyed by the fire. (Source: RCMP)

    Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a semi truck carrying a load of cars was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.

    Investigators said they got the call around 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 reporting a semi on fire on Highway 1 just east of Carberry.

    An RCMP spokesperson told CTV News in an email the truck driver was not injured during the incident.

    "The driver was travelling westbound on Highway 1 when he observed flames coming through the fire wall of the truck. He immediately pulled onto the shoulder and got out safely along with two other passengers," said the email.

    The semi and all nine vehicles being carried on the trailer were all completely destroyed by the fire.

    Mounties said Highway 1 was closed to westbound traffic for approximately one hour Friday afternoon.

