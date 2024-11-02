3 hospitalized after apartment fire in downtown Winnipeg

Three people were taken to hospital Friday evening after a blaze broke out at an apartment in the city’s downtown.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were called to a fire at a four-storey apartment building in the 200 block of Vaughan Street around 6:50 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke bellowing from the building. They helped evacuate residents stuck inside, while others were able to get out on their own.

Crews fought the blaze from inside and declared it under control at 7:16 p.m.

The three people were taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Residents living in suites that weren’t damaged by the fire have returned to their homes.