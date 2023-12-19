3 Winnipeg police officers injured while trying to stop stolen vehicle

Three Winnipeg police officers were injured after they were hit by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle Sunday morning.

According to police, officers and Air1 began following a stolen vehicle in the Spence neighbourhood at 12:40 a.m.

Police said the driver was operating the vehicle in a dangerous manner, not following traffic signals, speeding and entering oncoming traffic. A stop stick was used to try and stop the vehicle.

The stolen vehicle went over the stop stick, hit a police cruiser and continued to drive on damaged wheels before coming to a stop in the first 100 block of Herman Avenue.

“The driver exited the vehicle, and entered another stolen vehicle. The vehicle struck three officers who were on foot and attempting to arrest the suspect,” police said in a news release.

It was at this time, police said, an officer discharged their firearm at the moving vehicle. Nobody was struck or injured from the discharge.

The vehicle was finally stopped at McAdam Avenue and Aikins Street, and the driver was taken into police custody. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was also taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Two officers were also treated for injuries at the hospital, while one additional officer sustained injuries, but was not treated at the hospital.

A 33-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a conveyance, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and flight from police.

None of the charges have been proven in court.