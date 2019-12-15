WINNIPEG -- Fireworks, flying snowmobiles, and thousands of LED lights lit up the Manitoba Legislative Building as part of Illuminate 150 – the official kickoff event for the 150 day countdown to Manitoba 150.

On Saturday night, the 300,000 LED lights for Illuminate 150 were switched on by a veteran of the Second World War, a Children’s Hospital Champion Child and Lt.-Gov Janice Filmon.

Once the lights turned on, hundreds of spectators crowded onto the back lawn of the Legislature to watch a fireworks display and acrobatic snowmobilers flip through the air.

Attendees at the lighting were also treated to food trucks, tours of the building and other festivities.

The province said the lights will stay in place until July.