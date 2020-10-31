WINNIPEG -- Two more Manitobans have died of COVID-19, according to public health officials.

Announced in the province’s daily COVID-19 bulletin on Saturday, health officials said a woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Maples Personal Care Home and a woman in her 50s died from the virus.

The death toll now sits at 67.

Along with the two new deaths, public health officials announced 349 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the province since early March now sits at 5,723.

Of the 349 new cases, the province said one was identified Tuesday, three were identified Wednesday, 131 were identified Thursday and 214 were identified on Friday.

The new cases announced Saturday are in the following regions:

33 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

35 cases in the Northern health region

16 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

34 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

231 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The five-day test positivity rate is 8.7 per cent.

There are now 3,010 total active cases of the disease in the province and 2,646 people have recovered.

Due to a data system upgrade the province is not releasing data on the number of hospitalizations until later Saturday evening.

On Friday, 2,320 people were tested for the virus. So far, 225,942 COVID-19 tests have been administered since February.

The Winnipeg Region will become red on the province’s Pandemic Response System on Monday. New restrictions, including reduced retail capacity and a halt on dine-in eating at restaurants, will take effect that day.

The rest of the province will move to code orange starting Monday.