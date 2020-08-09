WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have identified 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, made the announcement on Sunday afternoon.

This brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 542 since early March.

The current test positivity rate is 1.45 per cent.

The cases are from the following regions:

20 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

10 new cases in the Southern Health – Santé Sud health region;

four new cases in the Winnipeg health region; and

one new case in the Interlake-Eastern heath region.

Roussin said seven of the new cases are related to a business in Brandon and most of the cases are related to known clusters. He also noted that some are from an unknown source in that area.

Six people are in hospital right now due to the virus, three of them in intensive care.

The province has 182 active cases and 351 people have recovered from the virus.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at eight.

On Saturday, 756 laboratory tests were performed, bringing the total to 100,830 since early February.