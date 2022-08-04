35-year-old man charged with luring, sexual assault of teens: Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg man is behind bars after being charged with allegedly luring and sexually assaulting three teenage girls.

Winnipeg Police say they first started looking into the case in March 2022, when the Child Exploitation and Child Abuse units began a joint investigation.

Investigators allege the 35-year-old male suspect lured three female victims, aged 13 to 16, to different homes within the city with the promise of drugs and alcohol. They say this happened several times between December 2021 and February 2022.

Police say the three girls were provided with drugs and alcohol and forced to commit various sexual acts. The suspect and the victims were previously known to one another.

The suspect was thought to be evading police, but officers were able to track him down at a home in Winnipeg Tuesday and arrest him without incident.

Clayton Bradley Prince has been charged with multiple offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference, luring, and forcible confinement. The charges have yet to be proven in court.