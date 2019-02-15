

CTV Winnipeg





A 36-year-old male is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in Dauphin, Man.

Dauphin RCMP responded to the incident shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

They say two males knocked on the victim’s door. When he answered, police say the men assaulted him and stabbed him in the upper body. The suspects then stole a small amount of cannabis from the residence before fleeing in a vehicle.

Officers later located the vehicle parked on the side of Highway 5, west of Grandview. After a brief altercation with the two males, both suspects were arrested.

Roger Keshane, 21, is facing a list of charges, including breaking and entering and committing an aggravated assault, robbery with a weapon and uttering threats. Police say a 17-year-old male from Gilbert Plains is facing charges.

Police say the suspects and victim were known to each other and there was never any concern for the public.

RCMP continue to investigate.