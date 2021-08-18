WINNIPEG -- Manitoba added 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This pushes the province's total to 58,108 since March 2020.

There are 580 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the province and the five-day test positivity rate is two per cent.

Hospital numbers continue to stay low as there are 68 Manitobans requiring care, 15 of which have active COVID-19.

There are also 16 people in ICU, five of which have active COVID. No deaths were reported on Wednesday.

The province also passed a testing milestone Tuesday. It performed 2,221 COVID-19 tests, which pushes past the 900,000 mark, bringing the total to 901,389 since February 2020.

On the variant front, there have been 16,993 total variant cases and out of Manitoba's active cases, 379 are variants of concern.

There have been 8,568 unspecified variant cases, followed by 7,207 Alpha cases, 876 Delta and five Delta Plus cases, 240 Gamma and 73 Beta cases.

Manitoba has had 191 people die from variants of concern.