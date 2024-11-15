$38 million in federal funding to expand internet access in rural Manitoba

The federal government is making a nearly $40 million investment to expand high-speed internet access in Manitoba’s rural and Indigenous communities.

“We all know that the Internet is no longer a luxury for Canadians,” said Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal.

“We must make sure everyone has access to high-speed internet all over Manitoba and all over Canada.”

On Friday, Vandal announced $38 million in federal funding for four projects that will bring improved internet access to 3,611 households in 14 rural and remote Manitoba communities, including 3,135 households.

The government added that better connectivity means those living in these communities will have easier access to important online resources, which will improve economic development and increase safety.

“[Connectivity] can help create new jobs. It can help run and promote small businesses. It can help with education. It’s actually invaluable for education in schools,” Vandal said.

“It can improve access to online learning services and is essential in health care.”

The federal government noted that the money is being provided through the Universal Broadband Fund, which is a program aimed at ensuring rural, remote, and Indigenous communities have access to high-speed internet.