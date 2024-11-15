WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • $38 million in federal funding to expand internet access in rural Manitoba

    A person types on a laptop. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane) A person types on a laptop. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane)
    Share

    The federal government is making a nearly $40 million investment to expand high-speed internet access in Manitoba’s rural and Indigenous communities.

    “We all know that the Internet is no longer a luxury for Canadians,” said Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal.

    “We must make sure everyone has access to high-speed internet all over Manitoba and all over Canada.”

    On Friday, Vandal announced $38 million in federal funding for four projects that will bring improved internet access to 3,611 households in 14 rural and remote Manitoba communities, including 3,135 households.

    The government added that better connectivity means those living in these communities will have easier access to important online resources, which will improve economic development and increase safety.

    “[Connectivity] can help create new jobs. It can help run and promote small businesses. It can help with education. It’s actually invaluable for education in schools,” Vandal said.

    “It can improve access to online learning services and is essential in health care.”

    The federal government noted that the money is being provided through the Universal Broadband Fund, which is a program aimed at ensuring rural, remote, and Indigenous communities have access to high-speed internet.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources

    David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News