Manitoba pool manufacturer charged with fraud: RCMP

A Manitoba-based pool manufacturer has been charged with multiple counts of fraud following a lengthy investigation by RCMP.

Kurt Wittin, 50, was arrested by the Manitoba RCMP Cyber and Financial Crime Unit on Nov. 5, 2024. He has been charged with nine counts of fraud greater than $5,000.

He was released from custody with conditions and a court appearance date. None of the charges against him have been proven in court.

RCMP said Wittin has been under investigation since 2023 following numerous fraud complaints about his company, Seventeen Pools Inc. The company, according to its website, turned shipping containers into swimming pools, and was featured on the HGTV show Fixer to Fabulous.

CTV News Winnipeg called the phone number on the website for Seventeen Pools Inc., but the call went to voicemail. A message was left, and CTV Winnipeg is awaiting a response.

RCMP claim customers sent payment to the company for products that were never received. The victims are located across Canada and the United States.

Investigators believe more victims may be out there, and are asking people to contact RCMP.

In addition to Seventeen Pools Inc., Wittin’s companies have also been called 204 Container Pools and Kustom Container Builders.

The investigation continues.