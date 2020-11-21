WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are reporting 10 new COVID-19 deaths and 387 new cases of the disease.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Saturday, most of the deaths are linked to seniors' care facilities.

The youngest death announced was a man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region.

A man in his 60s from the Northern health region also died from the virus.

Two people linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s, have died.

A woman in her 70s linked to the outbreak at Parkview Place, a woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at the Bridgepark Manor Assisted Living Facility, a woman in her 100s and linked to the outbreak at Gilbert Plains personal care home and a man in his 80s linked to the outbreak at the Holy Family Home all died, making a total of six seniors' care facility-related deaths on Saturday.

A man in his 70s linked to the outbreak at Misericordia Health Centre's Transitional Care Unit and a man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region also died.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 rises to 217.

Along with the 10 deaths, 387 cases of the virus were announced.

The new cases announced on Saturday include:

26 cases in the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority

34 cases in the Northern health region

15 cases in Prairie Mountain Health

94 cases in Southern Health-Santé Sud

218 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Two cases were removed by the province due to error, bringing Manitoba's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 13,304 since early March.

The province currently has 8,012 active cases, and 5,075 people have recovered from the virus.

The current five-day test positivity rate now sits at 13.8 per cent, slightly higher than the test positivity of Winnipeg, which is 13.6 per cent.

There are 276 people in hospital with COVID-19, down slightly from Friday, with 45 of them in intensive care.

On Friday, 2,519 tests were performed, bringing the total to 327,511 since early February.

The province is also urging Manitobans to only leave their homes for essential purposes. If they do leave, they should wear a mask and avoid crowded spaces.