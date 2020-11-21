WINNIPEG -- Another Winnipeg care home is struggling to cope with a COVID-19 outbreak.

More than half of all residents have tested positive for the virus at Golden Links Lodge in St. Vital.

Jordan Hanna is concerned for his grandmother, who lives at Golden Links Lodge.

"The thought of losing someone so close who was my mother for almost two decades after losing my mother this year," he said. "The thought of having two parents pass in the same year is devastating."

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the care home on November 11.

An update from Winnipeg Regional health Authority Thursday evening outlined 42 of 81 residents at Golden Links Lodge contracted the virus.

The province has sent a rapid response team to assist the care home, which is already dealing with a staffing shortage.

"They have had quite a reduction in staffing because of COVID transmission," said Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health's chief nursing officer. "The ERS team and paramedics are there right now and will stay there the next few days to help get the situation stabilized."

In an email and on social media, Golden Links Lodge administration asked family or primary caregivers to come in and monitor residents.

Siragusa said caregivers at the care home aren't meant to replace health care staff, they are there to support their loved ones. She also said additional health care support will be sent to the care home in the coming days and weeks until the situation is stabilized.

"In terms of providing immediate support and also just alleviating some of the stress for the family caregivers, that would also be helpful," said Michelle Porter, director of the Centre on Aging at the University of Manitoba.

Porter warns that the current rate of community transmission in Winnipeg will likely lead to outbreaks at other personal care homes.

It’s a concern shared by Hanna.

"If you have a preexisting condition, you're vulnerable, and that's the scary part of this. Everyone needs to have a hand in this; otherwise, we're all going to sink," he said.

Marcy Lynn-Larner, chief executive officer for Golden Links Lodge, told CTV News the care home's team is directing all of its energy to ensure residents' safety and will provide any updates as they come.