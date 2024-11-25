Katherine Dow’s forecast: Keep the shovels handy

Manitobans can expect a cloudy and snowy start to the week with temperatures that better reflect a late-November day.

Southern Manitoba is in store for flurries falling off and on throughout Monday. The southwest will see flakes fly under a mix of sun and clouds, while areas in and around Winnipeg will deal with overcast skies.

Winds will be strong out of the west throughout the day at 30 km/h.

Temperatures will rise in Winnipeg to -4 C, with similar values expected through the rest of this region, while southwestern Manitoba will likely encounter highs into the low minus teens.

In the north, snow is expected off and on throughout the day. Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts between two and five centimetres could fall between now and Tuesday.

Temperatures throughout those areas will peak in the low to mid-minus teens.

Overnight, snow continues in the south and is expected to taper off before morning. Winds remain strong out of the west under partly cloudy skies.

The sunshine returns to the south on Tuesday, but it marks the beginning of a slow cooldown.

Meantime, snow is expected to continue in the north off and on throughout the day on Tuesday.