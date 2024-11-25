Aging bridge over Omand’s Creek needs to be replaced or removed: report

The decades have taken a toll on a popular pedestrian bridge in Winnipeg, with flooding nearly every year.

The old bridge over Omand’s Creek is nearing the end of its lifespan and needs to be replaced within the next five years, according to a new report to the city’s public works committee.

“The Omand Park pedestrian bridge over Omand’s Creek is in poor condition and will soon need to be replaced or permanently removed,” the report reads.

“In addition to age-related deterioration, the bridge is also frequently closed due to flooding. Adjacent pathways are steep and do not meet accessibility guidelines.”

The bridge was built in 1981 using ‘atypical’ materials meant for indoor construction. The report notes these materials have not been able to hold up against excessive freeze-thaw conditions and flooding.

According to the report, the bridge has been closed to pedestrians for 610 days in the past 10 years due to flooding. The report said the bridge is the only one in the city that regularly has this problem.

Inspections have been done yearly since 2010 after signs of deterioration, including cracks, were noticed. The report notes the bridge will need to be replaced before 2029.

A new bridge is being planned for the area – though this one, the city recommends, will be built 2.8 metres higher to avoid flooding. The city also wants to make the paths toward the bridge less steep to address accessibility concerns.

Public engagement took place this spring and summer. The report will be presented when the committee meets Nov. 29. If approved, a designer would be hired, and the goal would be to start construction before 2029.