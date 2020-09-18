WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced there are 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba since early March now sits at 1,540.

The five-day test positivity rate is now 1.7 per cent.

The new cases announced Friday are in the following regions:

four cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

four cases in Interlake–Eastern region;

three cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud; and

29 cases in the Winnipeg health region

There are 325 active cases in the province and 1,199 people have recovered.

Eleven people in hospital due to the virus, three of which are in intensive care.

The death toll remains at 16.

On Thursday, 1,358 tests were performed, bringing the total to 161,473 since early February.

With there being 325 active cases throughout the province, Winnipeg continues to lead the way with the most.

The Winnipeg Health Region currently has 239 active cases, while the Prairie Mountain Health Region has the next highest with 38.

"There has been a concerning increase in the number of cases in Winnipeg," said the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin. "The chief provincial public health officer strongly encourages residents and visitors to Winnipeg focus on the fundamentals to help stop the spread of COVID-19."

The province also announced Donwood Group Elderly Persons Housing has been lowered to the COVID-19 Caution (Yellow) level on the Pandemic Response System.