WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Public Libraries will be offering more services starting next Monday.

On September 21, all library branches are expanding services to include collection browsing, limited computer use, self-pickup of holds, and printing and photocopying.

Customers will also be able to book tutorial rooms and access the ideaMILL at the Millennium Library.

"I know many residents have been eagerly awaiting expanded operations," said Mayor Brian Bowman at a news conference Monday afternoon. "As we expand these services, residents are reminded masks are required and please remember the fundamentals like hand washing and physical distancing.

The City of Winnipeg said meeting and program rooms will continue to be closed.

Magazines are available for check out only and newspapers are not available for browsing but remain available using the digital library.

Library goers can return materials 24/7. The library is quarantining returned items for at least four days before being checked in.

The city also announced some seating and play areas have been removed to encourage physical distancing.

Occupancy limits are also in place at all branches, and visitors may be directed to a queue until space is available.

"While I know we all enjoy the calm of our library spaces, we are asking that you please plan for shorter visits to out libraries as occupancy limits are in place at all branches," said Jay Shaw, manager of the City of Winnipeg Emergency Operations Centre.

The city said library staff have received safety training and will be following handwashing protocols and disinfecting frequently used equipment and surfaces regularly. Hand sanitizer is available at the entrance of each library and plexiglass shields have been installed at service desks.

Millennium Library security screening is still suspended in this phase library reopening.

"I'm grateful by the work by our public service that has been put into restoring a library experience we are all more familiar with," said Bowman.