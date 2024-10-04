402 Winnipeg Squadron celebrates 92 years

A celebration Friday at 17 Wing Winnipeg was a look back through time. 402 “City of Winnipeg” Squadron marked its 92nd anniversary - from model planes to a fashion show - organizers displayed the squadron's rich history.

“They gave us a beautiful model of a P-51 Mustang that flew at 402 Squadron,” said Lt-Col. Genevieve Dussault, the commanding officer of the squadron, noting the squadron had up to 32 Mustangs between 1950 and 1957.

The International Plastic Modellers Society spokesperson Bill Zuk said the process of building the model was a group project.

“Seventeen modellers got together in a production line, just like the way the Mustang would have been built in the factory," said Zuk. "Each person taking on a part of the job. The task was done, then passed on to the next person.”

He added the P-51 saw action in several wars.

“It breached time.”

The event also had a fashion show - celebrating the evolution of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) uniforms from the '50s to the present day.

More events are scheduled Saturday as The Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada is hosting a Military Appreciation Day for the RCAF centennial.

The event is open to the public.