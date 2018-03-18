

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP say a 42-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 52, roughly eight kilometres west of La Broquerie.

RCMP said it happened Sunday around 2:20 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are unsure if alcohol was a factor. The 60-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle was not injured and not intoxicated.

The investigation is ongoing.